Die Globale Schutzgelderpressung der Gesundheitsmafia

Veröffentlicht von crae´dor am 18. Mai 2020

Quelle: Ignatia Intolerantia

Übersetzung: Ignatia Intolerantia Sprecher: Ignatia & Andreas Sünder

Die BOOM-Enthüllungen werden im Laufe der Zeit immer größer. Bleibt dran!
Fauci, Event201, Stiftungen … und etwas mit dem Namen Globales Bereitschafts-Überwachungsgremium (Global Preparedness Monitoring Board). Ich stelle die Tarnorganisationen bloß, die die globale Gesundheitsmafia decken.

Vielen, vielen DANK für so viele herzliche und liebe Kommentare, Wünsche und positiven Reaktionen.

Links:

NYT Coronovirus Fundraiser: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/04/wo…
DZAU bio Ottawa Heart Institute: https://www.ottawaheart.ca/researcher…
GPMB Board of Directors: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/board.html
GPMB publication, Sept 2019: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu…
Philanthropy News Digest: Klausner Fauci: https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/ne…
Johns Hopkins commissioned by the GPMB: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.o…
Event 201 Players List: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.o…
National Herald: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/i…

Fauci Gates Foundation Grand Challenges board: https://gcgh.grandchallenges.org/abou…
VIDEO: Fauci “No doubt” of surprise outbreak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGA
CEPI April pledges: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/belgium-an
VIDEO: Victor Dzau at McGill “School of Population and Global Health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGA…
Tedros worked for the Global Fund: https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/news…
VIDEO: Corbett Report on Gates domination of “Global Health”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYd…
Auf Deutsch im Qlobal-Change Telegramkanal: https://t.me/QlobalChange
Es wird dringend empfohlen das Video zu speichern. Die Informationen sind zwar noch öffentlich zu finden, die Frage ist allerdings wie lange noch. Die weltweite Konspiration der globalen Schattenregierung und ihre Verflechtungen mit den sogenannten Staatsoberhäuptern ist unermäßlich. Folgt uns auf:

