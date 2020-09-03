Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Wem Vertraust Du? – Amazing Polly – Deutsch

Es gibt zwei konkurrierende Narrative des Ihr-wisst-schon-was. Die eine wird von Menschen vorangetrieben, die nach meiner Einschätzung nicht vertrauenswürdig sind. Die andere Seite der Geschichte, die von den Giganten der Mainstream-Medien und sozialen Medien begraben wird, wird von Menschen vor Ort repräsentiert, die alles riskieren, um dieser chaotischen und wahnsinnigen Panik einen Sinn zu geben.

Auf Deutsch bald HIER auf meinem Kanal.

Sichert dieses Video und teilt es weit und breit. Es gibt zu Genüge überprüfbare Fakten und Informationen, die den Menschen, euren Familien, Freunden vorenthalten werden, damit die perfide Agenda der Eliten sie noch reicher macht um euch entgülültig zu untejochen, wie bereits in Neuseeland und Australien offen zu sehen ist. Faschismus pur!

“Niemand ist hoffnungsloser versklavt als jene, die fälschlicherweise glauben, frei zu sein.”

Johan Wolfgang von Goethe

