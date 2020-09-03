Es gibt zwei konkurrierende Narrative des Ihr-wisst-schon-was. Die eine wird von Menschen vorangetrieben, die nach meiner Einschätzung nicht vertrauenswürdig sind. Die andere Seite der Geschichte, die von den Giganten der Mainstream-Medien und sozialen Medien begraben wird, wird von Menschen vor Ort repräsentiert, die alles riskieren, um dieser chaotischen und wahnsinnigen Panik einen Sinn zu geben.

Original Amazing Polly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avIpE…

Links:

Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/

Covi-Pass: https://covipass.com/

https://www.businessnewsasia.com/2020…

Waterloo district school: https://www.wrdsb.ca/blog/2020/08/18/…

The Real Slog blog re covid insanity: https://therealslog.com/2020/08/16/th…

Morality Pill: https://theconversation.com/morality-…

Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Document (item is on pg 10) https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu…

NIH Study on Vaccine Messaging: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N…

Rancourt / The Wall Will Fall, Mask Studies show Masks don’t work: https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/06/2…

Summit News Australia lockdown: https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbou…

Obama Rationer in Chief: https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014…

Emanuel on allocating resources for COVID: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…

NIH Scientists fired for taking money from China: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/… BBC Doctor Video Pulled: https://www.bbc.com/news/53559938 German Panel of 500 investigating COVID: https://www.collective-evolution.com/…

Forbes, WHO faked a pandemic: https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/wor…

Pill Tracker: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press…

Biometric UN refugees: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2…

NIH – WUHAN funding: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-op…

AAAS: NIH Lifts Ban: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/…

NYT: Pseudo Pandemic, 2007, PCR test don’t work: https://web.archive.org/web/202008101…

VIDEO: Upward Look TV re Gates & Africa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVg1Q…

Auf Deutsch bald HIER auf meinem Kanal.

Sichert dieses Video und teilt es weit und breit. Es gibt zu Genüge überprüfbare Fakten und Informationen, die den Menschen, euren Familien, Freunden vorenthalten werden, damit die perfide Agenda der Eliten sie noch reicher macht um euch entgülültig zu untejochen, wie bereits in Neuseeland und Australien offen zu sehen ist. Faschismus pur!

“Niemand ist hoffnungsloser versklavt als jene, die fälschlicherweise glauben, frei zu sein.”

Johan Wolfgang von Goethe

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +



Besucht uns auf Telegram: https://t.me/DieStundeDerWahrheit mit

noch mehr aktuellen Informationen und Nachrichten



+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +